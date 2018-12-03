2.0 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking Report: South Keeps The Buzz Intact, Expected To Pick Up In Rest Of The Parts

2.0 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking Report: After enjoying a terrific run over its 4-day extended weekend, 2.0 is average on its first Monday. Since word-of-mouth is positive and the masses are enjoying the face-off between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in this visually spectacular thriller, the shows should pick up in the late evening and night shows.

Let’s take a look at the advance bookings across the five major cities, to get a clear picture:

Mumbai

As expected due to a regular working day, the bookings are below average with more than 95% shows in green (seats available) and it better for 3D versions of all languages. It might pick up in the evening and night shows.

Delhi-NCR

Since the first day, the territory is performing better than Mumbai and is continuing the trend on Monday too. About 10-15% shows in filling-fast mode across all the major theatres in the city.

Pune

After performing above expectations on Sunday, almost all the shows showing green for today.

Bengaluru

After witnessing a Rajni fever over the extended weekend, the bookings are slowed down due to working day. About 30% shows in a filling-fast mode for evening and night shows and expected to boost as the day progresses.

Chennai

Chennai is still continuing its dream run with about 70-75% shows filling-fast or on the verge of houseful and sure-shot expected to see houseful boards. The response is similar for all languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The overall response for advance bookings is average and is best performing in the southern regions.