Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar Scores His Biggest Weekend With 2.0 [Hindi]

Box Office Collections: 2.0 [Hindi] has gone past the 90 crore mark in four days flat and would be entering the 100 Crore Club today. While that would ensure the fastest ever century for Akshay Kumar, he has also managed another major record with the numbers that came in the first three days. Even if one counts for the collections from just Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2.0 [Hindi] is now officially the biggest weekend ever for Akshay Kumar.

Here is the list of Top-10 first three days numbers of an Akshay Kumar starrer:

2.0 [Hindi] – 97.25 crore [Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday]

Singh Is Blinng – 54.44 crore

Housefull 3 – 53.31 crore

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 51.45 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 50.46 crore

Rustom – 50.42 crore

Rowdy Rathore – 48 crore

Airlift – 44.30 crore

Gold – 43.45 crore [Wednesday, Thursday, Friday]

Housefull 2 – 43.20 crore

As can be seen, 2.0 [Hindi] has comfortably surpassed the weekend numbers of Singh Is Blinng by a distance.

One now waits to see how does the first week numbers of 2.0 [Hindi] fare in comparison with other Akshay Kumar biggies. So far, the record is held by Toilet – Ek Prem Katha which just about fell short of the 100 crore mark and brought in 96.05 crore in its first week. Now considering the fact that 2.0 [Hindi] has already come quite close to this number in just three days and would be easily entering the 100 Crore Club today, rest assured yet another major record is up for grabs in quick time from now.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder