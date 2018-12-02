2.0 Box Office Collections Day 3 Early Trends (All India): Grosses Over 200 Crores In Just 3 Days!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 3 Early Trends (All India): Mega release 2.0, is enjoying a shattering run at the ticket windows. After amassing a huge total on its opening day, this Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s extravaganza remained stable on coming days.

On opening day (Thursday), 2.0 collected 64 crores NBOC (Nett Box Office Collection) and 82 crores GBOC (Gross Box Office Collection). On the second day (Friday), the collections declined considerably with 48 crores NBOC and 60.50 crores GBOC, coming in.

Now as per the early trends, the movie witnessed a jump in figures on the third day (Saturday), by collecting around 55* crores NBOC and 70* crores GBOC. Till now this Shankar’s directorial has amassed 167* crores NBOC and 212.50* crores GBOC in its three days run. These collections are inclusive of all languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With Sunday still in the kitty, the movie is expected to see blockbuster figures coming its way as the word-of-mouth is highly positive.

Before the release of 2.0, actor Akshay Kumar on treated his fans by launching the film’s special filter on Facebook. Through the filter, one can try out Akshay’s wrathful avatar look from the movie.

“The new face of evil will unveil in three days, experience it yourself with the ‘2.0‘ Filter! Try now,” the actor tweeted along with a video in which he can be seen using the filter.

Akshay essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist in 2.0, released on Thursday. The movie marked the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first collaboration with megastar Rajinikanth.