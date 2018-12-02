2.0 Box Office Morning Occupancy: It’s Rajni Mania All Over The Country!

2.0 Box Office Morning Occupancy: 2.0 which hit the screens on 29th November, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Even though some of the critics pointed out at the weak screenplay of the movie, it seems like masses are loving the face-off between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

After its terrific run for over three days, the sci-fi action thriller is off to a flying start today i.e. on Sunday. The movie has recorded a morning occupancy of 65-75%, which is better than the opening day, which opened with 60-65% occupancy for the morning shows. 2.0 picked up yesterday and today, after releasing on a normal working day.

The movie is released in approximately 6600 to 6800 screens all over the country and it includes 17 IMAX theatres, thus taking over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be a super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”

2.0 is the first Indian movie to be shot in 3D and also the most expensive one with a budget of 550 plus crores. It is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and is helmed by maverick director Shankar.