2.0 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking Report: Shankar Ka Jaadu Chal Gaya!

2.0 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking Report: Amidst huge anticipation 2.0 is continuing its rocking run since day 1. Although, the advance bookings saw a dip for Friday but picked up impressively on Saturday. And today i.e. on Sunday, the reports are amazing and is the best day of the weekend for this Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer.

The movie is being praised for never seen before visual effects and its concept. Riding high on positive critics’ reviews and word-of-mouth, 2.0 is pacing up its trends in advance bookings.

Let’s take a look at the major cities of the country, for a clear picture of booking response:

Mumbai

It’s the best performing day of the weekend with 55-60% shows on filling-fast mode, for both Hindi 2D and 3D version. Telugu version has selected number of shows across the major multiplexes of the city and most of them on the verge of houseful. Comparatively less response to Tamil version with more than 60% shows showing green (seats available).

Delhi-NCR

Here about 60% shows for Hindi version are on the filling-fast mode and Tamil version recording the highest occupancy given the limited shows, with 80% on filling-fast. Telugu version is just about decent.

Pune

Known for spot-bookings, Pune is performing exceptionally well with about 50% shows on filling-fast mode.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is garnering a thunderous response in advance bookings since the first day. About 95% shows on houseful and filling-fast mode and it’s the same across all the versions including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Chennai

Same story as of Friday, with 95% shows packed and remaining almost full. Chennai continuing its dreamy run!