2.0 Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Mega release 2.0, is raking a huge moolah at the box office. Despite of average advance bookings, it’s the positive word-of-mouth, which has helped this Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer, to sustain well.

After taking an opening of 20.25 crores on Thursday, the movie managed a good hold on Friday by collecting 18 crores, thus taking a two-day total to 38.25 crores. Now, as per the early trends the movie has continued its steady run on Saturday too, it has collected in the range of 25-27 crores. The sci-fi thriller is expected to show a healthy jump tomorrow as well.

When compared with another South biggie, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the collections are considerably low but given the fact that it’s a Tamil movie dubbed in Hindi, the total is extremely good and is only next to Prabhaas starrer.

It will be interesting to see how much 2.0 garners tomorrow i.e. on Sunday as the advance bookings are the highest amongst the weekend.

Recently at a trailer launch of 2.0, Shankar revealed how 3.0 is already planned. But in an exclusive interview to Mumbai Mirror, he talked further about it & said, “We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can’t think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He’s the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti.”

2.0 is a sci-fi action thriller and a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (in Hindi). The movie is directed by maverick director S.Shankar, who is known as a piRobot oneer of vigilante films in Tamil. It features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles.