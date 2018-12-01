2.0 Box Office Collections Day 2 Early Trends (All India): It’s All LOVE For Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 2 Early Trends (All Languages): Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer has managed a superb opening with 64 crores nett (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages), coming in. In a meanwhile, it has surpassed Thugs Of Hindostan which collected 52.25 crores nett (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages) on its opening day.

Although, the movie is receiving applause from the audience, the collections dipped on the second day. As per the early trends, the sci-fi action thriller has collected in the range of 47-48 crores NBOC (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages), on its second day i.e. Friday. It has collected in the range of 59-61 crores GBOC (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu).

Upon its release, 2.0 received positive reviews from critics but some of them criticised it for a weak screenplay. Talking about audience, this Shankar directorial is carrying an extremely positive word-of-mouth and collections are expected to witness a huge growth today and tomorrow.

Recently, at a trailer launch event, director Shankar hinted of taking the franchise forward with 3.0. Speaking about the same, Shankar said at the launch event, “I have a few ideas for 3.0, but let 2.0 release first and then we might think for 3.0.” Well, now that’s big! Looking at 2.0’s trailer and its highly defined VFX, we can only imagine how BIG 3.0 can be!

2.0 released on 29th November 2018 and is helmed by renowned director Shankar. And is the widest release in Indian history with a screen count of 6600 to 6800, all over the country.