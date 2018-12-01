2.0 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: The Hold Indicates A Massive Weekend!

2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, has taken an impressive start at the box office by collecting 20.25 crores (Hindi dubbed version) on Thursday i.e. opening day. Going by the critics reviews and audience feedbacks, it seems that movie has met the expectations set due to its pre-release buzz.

As per the early trends, the movie has shown a considerable growth on day 2 by collecting in the range of 18-20 crores. The brand power of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Shankar, attracted the movie maniacs on the first day, but now it’s the real ‘content’ factor, which is taking the game further for this sci-fi entertainer.

Before its release, there was an immense hype for the 2.0 due to the use of high-end technologies; especially it is the first Indian movie to be shot in 3D and also the most expensive one with a budget of 550 crores. The movie has acquired a huge screen count with approximately 6600 to 6800 screens all over the country, including 17 IMAX theatres, thus taking over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.

Recently, at the trailer launch of 2.0, Shankar revealed how 3.0 is already planned. But in an exclusive interview to Mumbai Mirror, he talked further about it & said, “We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can’t think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He’s the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti.”

2.0 is a sci-fi action thriller and a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The movie is directed by maverick director S.Shankar, who is known as a pioneer of vigilante films in Tamil. It features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles.