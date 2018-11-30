2.0 Box Office Collections Day 1 (All India): This sci-fi/drama starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is here to stay. Yes, the collections in Hindi are nothing to boast off but they are good considering it was a working day and that too, a Thursday,

The all-India collections are in and yes, they are something to celebrate. The movie has moved all the way to the top 3 of all time if we include the incredible business from South. The movie has collected 20.25 crores (Nett) on its first day as far as Hindi business is concerned. If we gross this amount, we get the total to approx 26 crores.

The movie has collected an approximate amount of 82 crores (gross) all over India. This stands at the 2nd position in the list of all-time highest grossing movies in India after 154 crores (gross) of Baahubali 2.

Good news for the fans is now you can dress yourself in the 2.0 merchandise. Rocky Star, the costume designer of “2.0“, says he might work on a wearable line inspired by the new science fiction film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Director S. Shankar’s “2.0“, said to be India’s costliest film, had a “strong start” when it hit the big screens on Thursday. And there might be good news for the film’s fans.

“I may create a version of it (‘2.0‘) which is more wearable. Today’s time’s actors are fashion icons. They set trends for masses in our country. So why not (make a line dedicated to the film)? I think it’s a great idea to create a line inspired by the movie you have done,” Rocky told IANS in a telephonic interview.

“I think the best thing to do is to do a line of T-shirts, which will have elements from the movie. They can be the characters, the metal feel, robot characters printed on the T-shirts,” he added.

The film is a sequel to the 2010 film “Enthiran“.