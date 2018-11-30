2.0 Box Office Day 1: 20.25 Crores Vs Top 5 Opening Movies Of Akshay Kumar

2.0 Box Office Day 1: Amidst huge fan frenzy, 2.0 has taken a splendid start at the box office. There was a huge pre-release buzz considering the superlative technology used and casting of Akshay Kumar opposite of Rajinikanth.

2.0 made a collection of 20.25 crores in its opening day i.e. Thursday. Considering it’s an Hindi dubbed version of Tamil movie, the total is truly impressive. It has also become one of the highest opening movies for superstar Akshay Kumar.

Talking about first day collections, let’s take a look at Akki’s top 5 movies:

Gold – This year’s Gold remains the biggest opener for Khiladi Kumar. Despite facing a clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, the movie made a stupendous collection of 25.25 crores.

Singh Is Bliing – The Prabhu Deva directorial starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson collected 20.67 crores on opening day.

Housefull 3 – This multi-starrer comedy sequel to the successful Housefull franchise raked 15.21 crores on its first day.

Brothers – Even though the sports drama was an average affair in its lifetime run, the movie opened with impressive figures of 15.20 crores.

Rowdy Rathore – Another Prabhu Deva directorial in the list and is also one of the highest grossers for Akshay Kumar. The movie made a collection of 15.01 crores on opening day.

With the collection of 20.25 crores, 2.0 has become the third highest opening movie for Akshay Kumar.

Recently, at a promotional event, the actor urged the audience to watch the film in 3D at the theatre.

“This film is not converted into a 3D film after shooting, but originally shot in 3D format and therefore the whole experience was different for us. It will be a unique experience for the audience as well,” said the actor.