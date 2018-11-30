2.0 (Hindi) Box Office: It is off to a flying start at the box office. The trending is extraordinary down South due to Rajnikanth and the inclusion of Akshay Kumar has attracted the audience in north regions.

The sci-fi thriller has made a collection of around 20.25 crores with its Hindi dubbed version, on opening day. The collections are very good considering the fact that the movie released on Thursday, which was a normal working day. It was clearly seen in the advance booking reports that the trending was pretty average in the Hindi speaking belt. But ever since the positive feedbacks and critic reviews started flowing in, the movie saw substantial increase in footfalls for the evening and night shows and the numbers are expected to witness a terrific growth over the remaining 3 days of weekend.

Given the highly positive reactions of cine-goers, it will be exciting to see whether Shankar’s sci-fi thriller manages to cross 128 crores weekend total of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Sanju‘s 120.06 in its extended weekend. Being Friday release, both Baahubali 2 and Sanju got a normal 3-day weekend to cash in, but 2.0 has an added advantage as it is enjoying a 4-day extended weekend.

2.0 is the sequel to the Enthiran (2010) and is directed by S. Shankar. It features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be a super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”