Ahead of its U.S. theatrical release on April 17, 2026, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is generating buzz on social media, especially after early reactions from critics hinted at a gripping, gruesome horror experience and a terrific lead performance by Natalie Grace. The Irish filmmaker’s previous directorial venture, the 2023 supernatural horror Evil Dead Rise, earned an impressive 85% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $147.1 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo. Since the latest Mummy outing is leaning heavily into horror, it suggests that the film is in capable hands.

Projected Domestic Opening

As far as the film’s box office prospects are concerned, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is tracking to earn between $15 million and $20 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to the latest industry estimates via Box Office Pro. For context, Evil Dead Rise opened to $24.5 million during its domestic opening weekend.

Now, the question is: how much does Lee Cronin’s The Mummy need to earn worldwide to surpass the global total of the lowest-grossing movie in the main Conjuring film series (excluding spin-offs): The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

First, let’s take a look at how the 2021 film performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – Box Office Summary

North America: $65.6 million

International: $140.8 million

Worldwide: $206.4 million

Based on these figures, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy will need to earn at least $206.4 million globally to outgross the lowest-grossing entry in the main Conjuring franchise. If the film reaches the upper end of its projected $15-20 million domestic opening, gains strong support from international markets, and benefits from positive word of mouth, it has the potential to move closer to the mark. That said, crossing the $200 million worldwide threshold still appears challenging. The verdict should become clearer only after its theatrical release on April 17.

What Is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Trailer

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Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Worldwide Box Office: Here’s How Much It Needs To Surpass Evil Dead Rise & Become The Filmmaker’s Top-Grossing Film

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