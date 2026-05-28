Steven Spielberg’s upcoming science fiction film Disclosure Day is inching closer to its release. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and is slowly shaping up to be a strong summer release. Since it is the second major release of Emily Blunt this year, all eyes are on this one, and again, we wonder whether it will be able to beat Oppenheimer as her top-grossing movie worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an original story by Steven Spielberg, with David Koepp writing the screenplay. The movie features Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo in crucial roles. The film will have a solid run in cinemas in June, but with Supergirl also releasing that month, things will get complicated. It is peak summer release season, and Steven Spielberg is the director of the OG summer blockbuster, Jaws, so the pressure on the upcoming movie builds further.

How much did Oppenheimer earn at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing film of all time in Emily Blunt’s career. Blunt played the role of Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer. It collected $330.07 million in North America and $975.8 million worldwide. Nolan’s sci-fi epic became one of the highest-grossing biopics ever worldwide and domestically.

Box office summary of Oppenheimer

Domestic – $330.1 million

International – $645.7 million

Worldwide – $975.8 million

How much does Disclosure Day need to earn worldwide to beat Oppenheimer?

Disclosure Day needs a little bit more than Oppenheimer to beat Oppenheimer at the worldwide box office. It must aim for the $980 million worldwide box-office milestone to create a significant gap between it and Oppenheimer. Disclosure Day needs exceptional box-office performance to beat Oppenheimer’s global haul and become the new all-time highest-grossing film for Emily Blunt.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis states, “As a massive government conspiracy unravels, a targeted whistleblower races against time to bring about the extraordinary event that will change human history forever: the day of ultimate alien disclosure.” Disclosure Day will be released on June 12.

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