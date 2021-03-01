Advertisement

The Golden Globes Awards concluded a while ago, and we have ourselves some deserving winners. One such champ of the show was The Crown’s Josh O’Conner. The 30-year-old English actor took home a GG in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category for his role as Prince Charles.

But did you know the actor has originally rejected the part?! Well, during an interaction, moments before the award night kick-started, the actor made the revelation. Scroll down and read what he said – a part of it may shock the fans of the Netflix show.

Advertisement

While in conversation with E! ’s Karamo on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes, Josh O’Connor said, “It’s kind of embarrassing, really. I think I was working another job and I got a phone call saying, ‘Would I want to come in and read for Charles?’ I mean, it was a terrible mistake!”

Elaborating further, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor said, “Partly, I hadn’t seen the show and then I watched the show and realized it’s incredible and what Claire [Foy] and Matt [Smith] did in the first two series was magic.”

He continued, “I don’t know where I’d been, I don’t know how I missed this magical show. And then I fell in love with the show, so I met with the guys and they convinced me and just said, ‘This is a great part.’ And they told me the story and the journey we were going to go on and it was just a no-brainer.”

We are definitely happy Josh O’Connor finally said yes to the roles, for not only has he been receiving rave reviews, but it also got him his first Golden Globe award. In his winning speech, he even said, “Thank you so much to everyone who makes The Crown what it is. I’ve had the time of my life making this show. So, thank you to everyone at Netflix and all the producers and the directors, our brilliant writer and creator Peter Morgan.” He also thanked his co-workers.

Aren’t you all just happy he said yes to The Crown finally?

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman To Schitt’s Creek & The Crown – Complete List Of Winners!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube