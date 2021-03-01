Johnny Depp libel suit has been a major decision-maker in Hollywood. The verdict was pronounced last year and led for the actor to be removed from Fantastic Beasts 3. On the other hand, ex-wife Amber Heard has been enjoying a great position in the industry with her last release, The Stand. But has she now been removed from the much-talked-about Warner Bros film Aquaman 2? Read on for all the details.

For the unversed, Amber portrayed the role of Mera in the Jason Momoa starrer. As soon as her legal battle with Johnny Depp came into the row, petitions against her began doing rounds all over the internet. JD fans have been demanding equal treatment after he was removed from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and Fantastic Beasts.

While Warner Bros still continued to make Aquaman 2 with Amber Heard, have the tables finally turned? Reports have been doing the rounds that the actress has been removed from the film on grounds of being terrible in shape. If that isn’t enough, she has been replaced by Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

As per reports, Amber Heard was expected to perform some high-octane action sequences in Aquaman 2. For the same, she was required to maintain a specific physique. A source close to Sausage Roll revealed, “Amber Heard did not pass her physical examination. She’s put on some pounds and is in terrible shape. There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that.”

Furthermore, another report states that Amber herself has started feeling that WB has been spreading rumours about her, in order to make her leave the project herself. “Amber Heard thinks WB is spreading rumours about her firing from Aquaman 2 to pressure her to leave on her own to show her people want her gone,” insider Daniel Richtman reported.

For a long time now, it was being said that Warnes Bros have been considering Emilia Clarke for the role of Mera. Fans have been equally excited too, with fan arts of Aquaman 2 posters going viral all over. But is that finally happening? It looks like, given the strong buzz that is floating!

