The Miz surprised one and all when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at Elimination Chamber 2021. He picked up a pinfall victory on Drew McIntyre who had suffered an attack from Bobby Lashley. Even though he is known as an opportunist, WWE fans loved him watching becoming a new champ. But what if we say that the awesome one never had a clue of him scoring a victory?

Advertisement

Mostly, till now, most WWE fans would be aware that victories are planned by creative teams, much ahead of actual matches. But there are some cases, where even the players aren’t aware of the outcome till the very last moment. Some similar instance happened with our awesome entertainer.

Advertisement

The Miz recently graced Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. There he spoke of having no idea about his Elimination Chamber 2021’s victory.

Speaking to Renee, The Miz said, “I had no idea. I walked in there (in the afternoon) and nobody was talking to me, like, all the creative, I’m like, ‘Is anyone going to tell me what the hell is going on?’ Then, I went in and figured out what was going on, and I was like, ok, this is it. Honestly, you never believe it’s going to happen. You don’t. Until you hear one, two, three, you don’t believe it’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, recently, the new WWE champ had poured good words for Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Speaking with SunSport, he thanked The Rock for inspiring him.“The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen,” The Miz had quoted.

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman Wins At Golden Globes 2021 Posthumously, Wife Simone Tearfully Accepts His Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube