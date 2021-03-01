LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The British royal family crashed Hollywood’s biggest night for television and film. The Crown took home the Golden Globes 2021 for best TV drama, in addition to giving leads Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who play Princess Diana and Prince Charles, their first Globes. Gillian Anderson of The Crown also won for supporting actress in a TV series.

The streamer behind the hit series, Netflix, which commanded the competition with 42 nominations and 10 wins, also landed a pair of nods with chess-prodigy drama The Queen’s Gambit, which was named best-limited series and earned its star Anya Taylor-Joy the actress in a limited series prize.

Golden Globes 2021 was dominated by streaming services. Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm nabbed the best motion picture comedy or musical prize and Sacha Baron Cohen took home the acting trophy for his title role in the film.

In a historic night of Golden Globes 2021, Nomadland scored best motion picture drama, making history for its director and producer Chlo? Zhao. She became only the second woman and first woman of color to win best director. Other big winners include Andra Day for actress in a movie drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Chadwick Boseman for actor in the same category for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Schitt’s Creek was named best TV comedy and gave star Catherine O’Hara a victory as well. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Jodie Foster, Rosamund Pike, Jason Sudeikis and Mark Ruffalo also took home acting trophies.

Sunday’s 78th Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA’s first-ever bicoastal and virtual show, was hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey emceed live from the Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler hosted from the Globes’ usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Here’s the full winners list:

Best Motion Picture – Drama “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) (WINNER)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) (WINNER)

James Corden (“The Prom“)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) (WINNER)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Music” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Best Director – Motion Picture Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chlo? Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) (WINNER)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) (WINNER)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Television Series – Drama “The Crown” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24) (WINNER)

“Two of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) (WINNER)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC) (WINNER)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig G?ransson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (WINNER)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccol? Agliardi (WINNER)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher – “Mank” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) (WINNER)

Best Motion Picture – Animated “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures) (WINNER)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television John Boyega (“Small Axe”) (WINNER)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) (WINNER)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Congratulates to all the winners of Golden Globes 2021!

