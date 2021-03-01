Avengers fame actor Mark Ruffalo won the limited series/TV movie actor award at the 78th Annual Golden Globes for his double role in I Know This Much Is True.

Ruffalo followed his Emmy win for portraying twins, caretaker Dominick Birdsey and his schizophrenic twin brother Thomas in HBO’s limited series adaptation of I Know This Much Is True with this Globe win, his first-ever honor from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Previously, Ruffalo was nominated for three other Globes across the film (Infinitely Polar Bear and Foxcatcher) and television (The Normal Heart) sides of the Golden Globes ballots, but he had yet to win.

Mark Ruffalo accepted the award at home surrounded by his family members, thanking them along with HBO, the HFPA, director Derek Cianfrance, the show’s crew and Wally Lamb, who wrote the 1998 novel I Know This Much Is True.

“Thank you for always leading with the idea of humanity, however it comes — beautiful, ugly, inspiring, sad,” Mark Ruffalo said of Cianfrance.

In his acceptance speech, Ruffalo urged listeners to take care of Mother Earth and have a greater sense of connection to one another.

“It’s my humble belief that what will give all the sadness and loss that we all live through meaning is our common humanity. What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart. And the more we include each other, and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds. We have a dying mother, just like the mother in our story. She is Mother Earth. And we must come to balance with her and honor her. And she will heal too. So let’s be courageous together. Let’s turn the page on the cruel past of this nation,” he said. “The good news is inclusion and justice and care for Mother Earth is breaking out everywhere. The godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous, dark storm we’ve been living through.”

Also nominated alongside Mark Ruffalo this year were Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”), Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”).

