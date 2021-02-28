Billie Eilish recently released her documentary called ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ on Apple TV plus and her fans finally got some details on her love life. The Bad Guy singer reflected on her failed romance with rapper Brandon Adams aka Q and 7:AMP. Scroll down to read more.

Billie has always been very private about her love life. We all know her love for Justin Bieber though but we had absolutely no idea that the 19-year-old was in love with rapper Q at one point in time.

In her documentary, we got a glimpse of Billie Eilish’s romance life with Brandon Adams who she calls Q in it and is popularly known as rapper 7:AMP. In the entire documentary, a lot of ‘I love you and I love you back’ were exchanged but in the end, the Bad Guy singer broke off with him because there was a lack of effort in the relationship.

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him,” says Billie Eilish.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Opening up about the romance with Q, Billie Eilish says, “There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, “Dude, you don’t have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. [laughs] You think you do.”

Not just that, the Bad Guy singer admitted that she’s not over him and said, “I’m not over him, I didn’t find someone else. I didn’t stop having love for him.”

Billie Eilish continued, “I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, “Wow I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.” I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

