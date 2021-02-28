Tobey Maguire aka Peter Parker is still the most favourite Spider-Man of all. Featured in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, he created an impression like no one and people have only started liking him more with time.

Now keeping the buzz alive, Amazon Prime Video has come up with an interesting crossover post of Spider-Man 3 (2007) and recently released Tamil film Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi.

It’s a scene from Spider-Man 3 featuring Tobey Maguire but what’s more interesting is how they have used Master’s theme song Master The Blaster in the background. And the video edit comes across as just perfect. Watch the video below:

Netizens have surely loved the crossover video edit of Spider-Man and Master shared by Amazon and posted hilarious comments. An Instagram user with username @theroyalsai_ wrote, “The S in Master stands for Spiderman ” @_king_of_seven_seas_ commented, ” Tobey Meguire as thalapathy “

Many people appreciated the sync between the scene and track. Also it was heartening to see how a lot of people still consider Tobey as the best Spider-Man. @suraj.dutta.98 commented, “The best spiderman ever ” @jatinp_8 wrote, “Tobey macguire is the best Spider-Man of all time”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in MCU’s superhero franchise. As he gears up for 3rd film in the series, the actor already has plans for Spider-Man 4. During an interview with GQ, Tom whose contract with Marvel for Spider-Man is all set to end said, “We haven’t got long filming now and it’s quite sad because this is the end of my contract after this film is up,” Holland told GQ about No Way Home.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, so I am just savouring every moment, as it could potentially be the last.” he added.

Tom Holland who has done 6 films with Marvel as a Spider-Man so far said that he is looking forward to renewing his contract. “I would never need to worry as, next year, I always had another Spider-Man film – but not anymore. I’m just looking at my phone waiting for it to ring with a new contract,” he said.

Talking about how he wants, the director and core team to remain same for Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland said, “We’d need to keep the same core team. The director, Jon Watts, is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon].”

