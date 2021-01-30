Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From its box office performance to its early transition to the OTT platforms, there’s some or other update regarding it frequently.

Now, portraying Master’s rival in the film, Sethupathi has opened up about the film’s OTT release. Not just the release, he also talked about what new will the movie to the OTT audience.

Vijay Sethupathi said, “It is not a new story but the representation changes. Master is like a fight between angel and demon, and that’s what makes it interesting to watch the movie.”

He also added, “There is a big fight between an angel and a demon, and I hope that the OTT audience enjoys it. It doesn’t matter how many times we narrate the same story; there is always an interest to watch such stories on screen. This will entertain the audience, whether it’s OTT or theatre.”

As per trade estimates, Master has made over 100 crores in Tamil Nadu state alone. What’s more surprising is that it has earned 10.10 crores from Chennai city alone. For Thalapathy Vijay, the film is his 4th consecutive ten crores plus grosser in Chennai city. Speaking of the global box office, the film has comfortably gone past the 200 crore mark. For the unversed, the film is running with 50% occupancy in theatres (as per COVID-19 restrictions).

