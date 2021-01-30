When Bollywood is silent, expect South Indian cinema to roar and entertain the audience. After Master & Krack set the cinemas ablaze, it’s the turn for Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film Vikrant Rona. There’s a big update for all the fans of the star and all those waiting for the film.

The logo and a 180-second sneak peek of Vikrant Rona will be unveiled tomorrow in a grand way. The scale of this launch is so grand that both logo and sneak peek will be released at Burj Khalifa, Dubai! Isn’t that crazy?

As per the official announcement made the makers of Vikrant Rona –

1) For the first time ever, in a celebration of sorts, the tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa is going to be a witness to an event that will be remembered as the pride for Indians.

2) Vikrant Rona will go in the pages of history as the first-ever movie to release 3 minutes video on the Burj Khalifa.

3) In a never-heard-of event, Vikrant Rona title logo is going to be launched on the Burj Khalifa.

4) Kichcha Sudeep is going to be the first-ever superstar in the world to have a 2000 ft cutout.

5) The Kannada film industry is scripting a history that every Indian is going to be proud of.

Isn’t that huge?

Talking about the big launch, Kichcha Sudeep earlier told IANS, “It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide,” Kichcha Sudeepa said.

Director Anup Bhandari added, “As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we’ve happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way.”

The live telecast of the upcoming Kannada film’s logo launch will happen on the YouTube channel, Kiccha Creations on 31st Jan at 9 PM. Are you excited for this one?

