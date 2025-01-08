Kichcha Sudeep’s Christmas release Max is now surrendering at the box office, and in 14 days, the film stands at a total collection of 44.43 crore. It might be the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024, but it is far from recovering its huge budget at the box office!

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of a huge 65 crore, and it has earned only 44.43 crore at the box office. With only 68% of the budget recovery, the film still has to earn an impossible 20.57 crore at the box office to enter the profit-making zone and become successful.

Max Box Office Collection Day 14

On the 14th day, the second Tuesday, January 7, the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024, Max earned almost 0.48 crore at the box office. This was a significant drop of almost 40% from the previous day, the second Monday, which brought 0.80 crore to the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of the action film.

Week 1: 37.95 crore (9-day extended week)

(9-day extended week) Day 10: 1.15 crore

Day 11: 1.75 crore

Day 12: 2.30 crore

Day 13: 0.80 crore

Day 14: 0.48 crore

Total: 44.43 crore

Halfway Through Kichcha Sudeep’s Last Film

With a total 44.43 crore collection, Max has earned 55% of the total lifetime collection of his last release at the box office. Vikrant Rona was released in 2022, and it earned 80 crore at the box office in India in its lifetime.

Currently, looking at the pace of Kichcha Sudeep‘s latest release at the box office, it looks impossible for the film to recover its huge budget of 65 crore at the box office.

