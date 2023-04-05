Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who enjoys a massive fanbase, is making headlines after the news of him joining a political party surfaced on the internet. The actor who has proved his mettle as an actor by delivering some power-packed performances in the past, especially as an antagonist, is all set to join the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls, and the news has not gone well with a section of society as he is receiving threatening letters with derogatory language against him. Scroll below to read the details!

As soon as the news of Sudeep joining the Bhartiya Janta Party ahead of polls went viral on the internet, the actor started receiving letters that reportedly threatened that actor that his private videos would be leaked online.

As per the TV9 Kannada report, Kichcha Sudeep was recently blackmailed by a few unknown people after the news of the actor joining a political party surfaced on the internet. The report claimed that the actor received some letters in which derogatory language was used against him, and the letters even threatened to release his private videos. The threats were brought to the notice of the actor by his manager Jack Manju. As soon as the actor got to know about the threats, he went on to lodge a complaint at Puttenahalli Police Station.

Notably, Kichcha Sudeep has registered the case under sections 506 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation has already been launched. As per reports, Sudeep will join the ruling party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other eminent party leaders in Bengaluru. Sudeepa is not the only actor to join the party; actor Darshan Tugudeepa is also expected to join the party. However, the official statements from the actors are awaited.

On the work front, the actor was last in Kabzaa, that starred Upendra in a leading role. The actor played a baddie in the film and received a lot of accolades for his performance.

