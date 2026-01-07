Mark, featuring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role, has failed to make desired earnings at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, it started its journey well, but very quickly it began to lose steam and eventually reached a point where there was no scope for recovery. Currently running in its second week, the film is making below-par earnings, thus sealing its fate already. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kannada action thriller was released on December 25, 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, a similar picture emerged. Due to mixed word of mouth, the film went downhill in the opening weekend itself, and things became worse during the second week.

How much did Mark earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

Speaking about the latest collection update, Mark earned just 25 lakh on its second Tuesday, day 13. Overall, it has earned an estimated 26.47 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 31.23 crore gross. From here, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 29 crore net.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 23.15 crores

Day 9 – 75 lakh

Day 10 – 90 lakh

Day 11 – 1.15 crores

Day 12 – 27 lakh

Day 13 – 25 lakh

Total – 26.47 crores

Kichcha Sudeep delivers a hat-trick of failures!

Reportedly, Mark was made on a budget of 40 crores. So far, it has earned 26.47 crore net, thus recovering only 66.17% of the budget. Since it won’t generate any significant earnings from its current position, the film has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, according to Koimoi’s parameters.

With the latest action thriller, Kichcha Sudeep has delivered his third consecutive failure at the box office. Before this film, his Vikrant Rona and Max also failed to emerge as successful. Against a budget of 95 crores, Vikrant Rona earned 80.14 crore net in India, while Max scored 48.58 crore net against a cost of 65 crores.

