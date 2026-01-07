Malayalam supernatural comedy, Sarvam Maya, is a box office success. Nivin Pauly starrer is close to completing two weeks in theatres and has crossed the 115 crore mark worldwide. But will it enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time globally? Scroll below for the day 13 update!

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya earned 1.90 crores on day 13. It witnessed a 12% drop compared to 2.15 crores garnered on the second Monday. The total box office collection in India have reached 54.65 crores net.

Akhil Sathyan’s directorial is made on a budget of 30 crores. In 13 days, the makers have made profits of 82%. Once the investments double, it would gain the hit verdict at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 64.48 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 35.1 crores

Day 9 – 4.85 crores

Day 10 – 4.9 crores

Day 11 – 5.75 crores

Day 12 – 2.15 crores

Day 13 – 1.90 crores

Total – 54.65 crores

Will it enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time?

At the worldwide box office, Sarvam Maya has accumulated 115.53 crore gross. This includes 51.05 crores from the overseas circuits. Nivin Pauly’s supernatural comedy is now only 12.47 crores away from beating Lucifer (128 crores) and entering the top 10 Malayalam grossers worldwide.

However, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2025. If the censor certificate is released and the film arrives as planned, Riya Shibu co-starrer will face strong competition and may not be able to achieve the milestone. If not, it could very well attain the feat. Interesting times ahead!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan – 140 crores Premalu – 132.79 crores Lucifer – 128 crores

Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 54.65 crores

India gross: 64.48 crores

ROI: 82%

Overseas gross: 51.05 crores

Worldwide gross: 115.53 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 33: Ranveer Singh’s Super-Duper Hit Is Still 15.46 Crores Away From Axing RRR!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News