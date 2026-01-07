Malayalam supernatural comedy, Sarvam Maya, is a box office success. Nivin Pauly starrer is close to completing two weeks in theatres and has crossed the 115 crore mark worldwide. But will it enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time globally? Scroll below for the day 13 update!
Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13
According to Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya earned 1.90 crores on day 13. It witnessed a 12% drop compared to 2.15 crores garnered on the second Monday. The total box office collection in India have reached 54.65 crores net.
Akhil Sathyan’s directorial is made on a budget of 30 crores. In 13 days, the makers have made profits of 82%. Once the investments double, it would gain the hit verdict at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 64.48 crores.
Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1 (8-day) – 35.1 crores
- Day 9 – 4.85 crores
- Day 10 – 4.9 crores
- Day 11 – 5.75 crores
- Day 12 – 2.15 crores
- Day 13 – 1.90 crores
Total – 54.65 crores
Will it enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time?
At the worldwide box office, Sarvam Maya has accumulated 115.53 crore gross. This includes 51.05 crores from the overseas circuits. Nivin Pauly’s supernatural comedy is now only 12.47 crores away from beating Lucifer (128 crores) and entering the top 10 Malayalam grossers worldwide.
However, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2025. If the censor certificate is released and the film arrives as planned, Riya Shibu co-starrer will face strong competition and may not be able to achieve the milestone. If not, it could very well attain the feat. Interesting times ahead!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:
- Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores
- L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores
- Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores
- Thudarum – 237.76 crores
- 2018 – 181 crores
- Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores
- Aavesham – 156.48 crores
- Pulimurugan – 140 crores
- Premalu – 132.79 crores
- Lucifer – 128 crores
Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary (13 days)
- Budget: 30 crores
- India net: 54.65 crores
- India gross: 64.48 crores
- ROI: 82%
- Overseas gross: 51.05 crores
- Worldwide gross: 115.53 crores
- Verdict: Plus
