All the uncertainty surrounding the release of L2: Empuraan has finally been cleared up, as Sree Gokulam Movies has officially become a part of the project. The promotions, which were stalled for around two weeks, are now ramping up again. As part of the promotional campaign, Lucifer (2019), the first installment of the planned trilogy, is returning to the silver screen. L2: Empuraan is the second film in the franchise, and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed that a third film has also been planned.

Plot

A powerful politician, who also serves as the state’s chief minister, dies unexpectedly. Seizing the opportunity, his ambitious son-in-law plots to take control of the state with sinister intentions. However, standing in his way is the late leader’s trusted right-hand man, a figure with a mysterious past and the only one capable of stopping this looming threat.

Box Office Figures and Reception

Before the release of Lucifer, Prithviraj was considered a good actor, but its success proved that he is a talented director as well. Despite being his directorial debut, the film impressed both critics and audiences. Lucifer blended emotional elements with mass appeal and was made on a budget of INR 30 crores. It went on to gross INR 128.38 crores worldwide, earning blockbuster status by Mollywood standards at the time.

Availability

Lucifer is set for a theatrical re-release on March 20, 2025, while L2: Empuraan will hit theaters seven days later, on March 27, 2025. The OTT availability of Lucifer remains unaffected, as the original Malayalam version, along with the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, is still available on Prime Video as of writing this article. Additionally, the Hindi dubbed version is available on Sony LIV.

