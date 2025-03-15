The highly anticipated Tamil film Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai, directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, is set to make its digital debut. Following its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film is now gearing up for its OTT premiere.

About the Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai delves into contemporary notions of love and sexuality. The story follows Samyuktha (Lijomol Jose), a 25-year-old Kathak dancer, who confides in her mother, Lakshmi (Rohini), about her romantic relationship. Assuming her daughter’s partner is male, Lakshmi is ready to welcome him. However, when she discovers that Samyuktha’s partner is a woman, Nandhini (Anusha Prabhu), familial tensions rise, leading to emotional conflicts. The film explores the family’s struggle to accept Samyuktha’s love while she fights to stay true to herself and her relationship.

Regarding the cast, the film features Lijomol Jose, Rohini, Vineeth, Deepa Shankar, Anusha, Kalesh, and others in pivotal roles. On the technical front, Sree Saravanan handled the cinematography, Kannan Narayan composed the music, and Dani Charles edited the film.

When & Where To Watch Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai?

Almost a month after its theatrical release, Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is all set to make its digital debut. Recently, the overseas streaming platform Tentkotta announced through a social media post that the movie will be available for streaming on March 14. The announcement read,

“Love knows no boundaries. #KaadhalEnbadhuPodhuUdamai breaks barriers and celebrates love in all forms. Streaming EXCLUSIVELY this week on #Tentkotta.”

This means that audiences who missed watching it on the big screen can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

The movie was showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023 and has been praised for its bold take on love, acceptance, and societal expectations. With its sensitive portrayal of LGBTQ+ themes, Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Get ready to stream this highly talked-about drama on Tentkotta starting March 14, 2025!

Check out the trailer of Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai (KEPU) below:

