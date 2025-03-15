Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is all over the news for mixed reasons. On the positive side, the film is enjoying a strong buzz on the ground level. On the negative side, the clash between the production houses (Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions) was in front of everyone. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the issue between the production houses has been resolved, and the film is on track to release as per original plans. Amid this great news, let’s discuss its box office potential.

High buzz on the ground

For those who aren’t aware, the upcoming Malayalam action thriller is a magnum opus made on a huge budget. It is a sequel to Lucifer (2019) and the second installment in a planned trilogy. Being a sequel to a successful film is definitely helping the Mohanlal starrer. Other than that, the exciting star cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and others, has created good hype.

So, the stage is already set for L2: Empuraan, which marks its grand arrival in cinemas on March 27. With things working in favor, Prithviraj Sukumaran has the potential to be an industry hit for Mollywood, but of course, the target isn’t that easy.

L2: Empuraan needs to beat Manjummel Boys

Currently, Manjummel Boys is Mollywood’s industry hit. Released in 2024, the Malayalam survival thriller was an all-time blockbuster. It earned a staggering 241.56 crore gross at the worldwide box office, with 167.56 crore gross coming from India and 74 crore gross coming from overseas.

To achieve the status of an industry hit, L2: Empuraan will need to surpass Manjummel Boys, which is not easy. The target in front of the Mohanlal starrer is 242 crore gross collection at the worldwide box office.

For those who don’t know, Lucifer earned 128 crore gross in its lifetime run. So, to achieve industry hit status, L2: Empuraan needs an 89% higher collection than its predecessor. It’s difficult to achieve but not impossible.

