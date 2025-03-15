Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, emerged as a huge disaster at the worldwide box office. It was released amid high expectations, but the content turned out to be underwhelming. This resulted in a sharp decline after a good start. Both in India and overseas, the film earned poor numbers. In several territories, it was a losing affair, and North America is one of those. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

Over the years, Ram Charan has witnessed a huge growth in terms of popularity and box office pull. While the actor always had his strong fan base, his following peaked after RRR. Other than the RRR effect, Ram’s collaboration with Shankar was one factor that helped the magnum opus build hype around itself. Unfortunately, the content didn’t back up the hype.

Closing collection in North America

The overall performance in the overseas market wasn’t up to the mark, and one of the major reasons behind this is that Game Changer couldn’t deliver at the North American box office. In North America, which is considered to be one of the biggest territories for Tollywood, the Ram Charan starrer started its journey on a decent note by earning $1.3 million on day 1 (including premieres).

However, Game Changer failed to keep the momentum intact and witnessed a brutal crash. It is now learned that the film ended its theatrical journey by earning $2,017,998, or $2.017 million, at the North American box office. In Indian rupees, this equals 17.54 crores.

Disastrous box office outcome

For those who don’t know, Game Changer’s breakeven target at the North American box office was set at $4.5 million. In Indian rupees, it equals 39.12 crores. Against this value, it earned only $2.017 million. So, only 44.84% of the total value was recovered, and the film failed to cover the remaining 55.16%.

