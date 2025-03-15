Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, has surprised everyone with its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film received solid backing from the audience, which made it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year by surpassing Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. Now, one exciting update is coming in from the North American box office, which speaks volumes of its worldwide success.

The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial opened to positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. This resulted in the film enjoying a solid run in the first three weeks. While the run in the domestic run has been impressive so far, the performance in the overseas market, too, has been superb.

Rocking run at the North American box office

Overseas, Dragon has amassed around 33 crore gross in 22 days, which is a rocking total. A significant chunk of this collection comes from North America (USA and Canada). As per the update of the 20-day run, the film has earned $1,258,953 in North America. After converting it to Indian rupees, it equals 10.94 crores.

Dragon defeats Vidaamuyarchi!

With this sum, Dragon has emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 at the North American box office. In the meantime, it has comfortably crossed Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which earned around 8 crore gross in the territory. If compared, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is ahead with a 36.75% higher sum. Another setback for Thala!

More about the film

The Kollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in key roles. It was theatrically released on February 21, 2025. Initially, it was released in Tamil and Telugu, and in both versions, it became a commercial success. Yesterday, the Hindi-dubbed version of the film was released.

Globally, Dragon has already crossed the 145 crore mark and by the end of this weekend, it is expected to hit the 150 crore milestone.

