The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, benefitted from the Holi holiday yesterday and managed to rake in higher-than-expected numbers at the Indian box office. It also got an edge since no fresh releases arrived in theatres yesterday. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is already enjoying a historic run, witnessed a massive jump due to the Holi holiday, but that didn’t cause any impact on John’s film. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

The Diplomat on day 1

As expected, the film started very slowly in the morning shows. Due to Holi celebrations, the average occupancy in the morning was just around 7%. There was a jump in the afternoon shows, and occupancy increased to 20%. There was a rise in the evening shows, and occupancy was around 29%. Night shows were stable at 27%.

Overall, The Diplomat enjoyed the Holi benefit and found some takers. In our prediction story, we projected a score of 2-2.50 crores, but in reality, the film pulled off a much higher number despite low buzz on the ground level.

Registers 5th biggest opening on Holi!

The Diplomat grabbed some attention yesterday, and there were decent footfalls. Exceeding the prediction, it clocked 4.03 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. So, the John Abraham starrer is off to a healthy start, and there’s some sort of stage to take off now. With this, it has also registered the fifth biggest opening on Holi among Bollywood releases. It surpassed Vidya Balan’s Kahaani (2.95 crores) to grab the spot.

Take a look at the top Holi openers at the Indian box office:

Kesari- 21.06 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar- 15.73 crores

Bachchhan Paandey- 13.25 crores

Pari- 4.36 crores

The Diplomat- 4.03 crores

The reactions to John Abraham’s action thriller have been decent so far, so there’s a scope for a jump today. Even tomorrow, a healthy sum is expected to come on the board. Let’s see if it touches the 15 crore mark in the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

