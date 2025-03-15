The countdown is set, and we’re just six days away from the re-release of Salaar in theatres. Amid the anticipation for the sequel and major OTT success, the relaunch of Prabhas’ magnum opus holds great importance. The buzz is really good on the ground as fans are yet again excited to catch the thrilling actioner on the big screen. But apart from that, the film also has a chance to add a feather in its cap during the rerun at the Indian box office.

Impressive pre-sales

Advance booking for the re-release edition commenced on March 13, and houseful boards were displayed for several shows within minutes. Around 125 shows have been listed for online bookings. The average occupancy of these shows has already reached almost 50%, which is simply crazy. Almost all shows, including newer ones, are expected to get jam-packed in the coming days.

As of 12:00 pm IST, Salaar re-release has sold over 34K tickets at the Indian box office for the opening day. In terms of collection, it equals around 47 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). The majority of ticket sales have been observed in Telangana, followed by Andhra Pradesh.

Salaar to unleash a major milestone?

For those who aren’t aware, Salaar wrapped up its run by earning 407 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 480.26 crore gross. So, as we can see, it is just 19.74 crores away from achieving the 500 crore milestone in domestic gross earnings. Covering this distance looks easy with the kind of buzz the film’s relaunch is witnessing.

If Salaar reaches 500 crore gross at the Indian box office with the help of a re-release, it’ll be a big feat for Prabhas.

More about the film

The Tollywood magnum opus marked the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel (director). It was originally released on December 22, 2023, and also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. It was bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thandel North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Earns Only 56% Of The Total Breakeven Value, Making It A Loss Affair

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News