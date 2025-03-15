Court: State VS A Nobody Box Office Day 1: 125% Higher Than Nani's Debut Opening Worldwide

The most difficult part of filmmaking as an actor is to choose the right script. But even tougher is for a producer to have faith in the right script. Natural Star Nani is nailing the second category as well. Produced by his company, Wall Poster Cinema, his Holi release Court: State VS A Nobody has registered an impressive opening!

Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Sivaji, and others, the courtroom drama helmed by Ram Jagadeesh is rated 8.2 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A passionate defense attorney fights against prejudice and corruption in the justice system while representing a teenage client wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.”

Court: State VS A Nobody Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, which was a National Holiday for Holi, Friday, March 14, Court: State VS A Nobody earned 4 crore at the box office. This is the 5th best Telugu opening this year after Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Thandel!

The courtroom drama earned 8.1 crore worldwide on the opening day and has achieved three unique milestones at the box office on the opening day itself!

125% Higher Than Nani’s WW Debut

As a producer, Nani and his Wall Poster Cinema’s first venture was Awe in 2018. Directed by Prasanth Verma and starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and others, the film earned 3.6 crore gross on its opening day worldwide! Court: State VS A Nobody Earned 125% Higher!

Surpasses Entire Lifetime Of Priyadarshi’s Last Release!

Priyadarshi Pulikonda‘s last theatrical release as a lead was in July 2024 with Darling. The romantic comedy, also starring Nabha Natesh, earned 2.13 crore in India. Priyadarshi’s latest release has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Darling!

Priyadarshi’s Last Holi Release!

Court: State VS A Nobody has earned 128% higher than the opening day of his last Holi release. Om Bheem Bush, was released on Holi 2024 and the film opened at 1.25 crore at the box office.

It would be interesting to see if Nani’s film crosses some major milestones over the weekend as well!

