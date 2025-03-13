Telugu cinema has once again sparked conversations on social media, and this time, it’s all about Nani’s latest production, Court—State vs. A Nobody. The courtroom drama, directed by Ram Jagadeesh, is making waves with its gritty narrative and hard-hitting performances. With just a few hours left until its release, X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with netizens’ early reviews of the film.

Netizens Applaud The Gritty Courtroom Drama

Twitter users couldn’t hold back their excitement after watching Court—State vs. A Nobody. One user rated the film 3.1/5 and shared his thoughts:

“Court Movie Short Review = RATING ≈ 3.10/5. No liberties in writing, practical filmmaking. It’s not just a movie; this is a lesson for Nibba Nibbi’s. Nani Anna, don’t stop releasing #Hit3.”

Another user praised the movie’s narrative and performances, writing:

“#Court is a well-written courtroom drama – 3.5/5. @NameisNani presents another beautiful film for the industry. The narrative unfolds steadily, revealing difficult realities. It emphasizes the significance of the POCSO Act, the necessity of asking pertinent questions, and the value of understanding the law. Sivaji steals the show and makes the film stand out, especially in the climax courtroom scene, where he delivers a powerful performance about age and the misuse of the POCSO law. Ending with a great impact.”

A third viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) and compared the movie to Jai Bhim, calling it a “mini Jai Bhim”:

“At the heart of #Court, an absorbing courtroom drama (mini #JaiBhim), is a gem of a love story that will resonate with many young folks. The chemistry between the two young actors, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi, is well-portrayed. Sivaji and Harsh Vardhan also deliver standout performances.”

While the film’s story and direction are receiving widespread acclaim, the stellar performances remain the true highlight. Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the courtroom drama features Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role and delves deep into the intricacies of the legal system.

As Court—State vs. A Nobody officially releases on March 14, 2025, audiences eagerly await the opportunity to witness this compelling story unfold on the big screen.

Check out more X reviews below:

#CourtStateVsANobody: This is one of the best movies I have seen recently. The courtroom drama is made stronger by the performances of Shivaji, Priyadarshi, and Harsh. The legal scenes in the second half are well written. There are some flaws too. More in my review 🔜#Court https://t.co/efc811AUfm pic.twitter.com/ub1pi6doqG — கிരാਨ (@eskoosme) March 12, 2025

#Court: Well Crafted! A powerful, thought-provoking legal drama with a hard-hitting social commentary, gripping narrative and sharp dialogues, with hardly any dull moments! Fully lives up-to it’s Presenter, Nani’s Hype!!#CourtTelugu #CourtStateVsANobody pic.twitter.com/4ustddFtJp — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 12, 2025

Check out the trailer of Court—State vs. A Nobody below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith’s Riveting Actioner Is A Gripping Tale Of Human Grit & Preserverance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News