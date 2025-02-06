Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regena Cassandrra, Arav

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

What’s Good: Ajith’s performance, along with the rest of the star cast, is top-notch, action sequences and the background score elevate the essence, riveting plotline, no meandering sub-plots, and cinematography ticks the right boxes.

What’s Bad: The plot becomes predictable in the second half, and the climax could have been more engaging, further development of the characters of the main antagonists.

Loo Break: This one keeps you too hooked till the end, so we suggest the interval for that.

Watch or Not?: Thala Ajith’s fans, along with all the action enthusiasts, will definitely like this stylized, no-nonsense actioner.

Language: Tamil

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 150 Minutes

User Rating:

Adapted from the 1997 American film Breakdown, superstar Thala Ajith’s actioner is more than just a crime drama. On the pretext of the same, director Magizh Thirumeni tells us a gritty tale of human grit and perseverance when life throws a disastrous curveball. Apart from this, Ajith’s unending energy and dedication at 53 to pull off this role inevitably form another highlight of this action flick.

The plot revolves around Arjun (Ajith) and Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), a couple whose marriage is falling apart after an unfortunate miscarriage. While on a work trip to Azerbaijan, they fall into the trap of a dangerous criminal racket who kidnaps and blackmails tourists. This racket consists of a couple, Rakshith (Arjun Sarja) and Deepika (Regena Cassandra) along with Michael (Arav). They kidnap Kayal, forcing Arjun to adhere to their demands to rescue his wife. He has to do all in his might to save his wife from meeting a disastrous fate.

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Magizh Thirumeni wastes no time in unfolding the main events of the plot. Right from the failing marriage of Arjun and Kayal to the latter being kidnapped, we are hooked on each sequence without wavering attention. The chaos, madness, and twisted demeanor of the antagonists are also showcased in a precise manner, giving us a greater glimpse into the conspiracy. We find ourselves rooting for the protagonist even though all the odds are against him.

The storyline fleshes out the story of how an individual can conquer even the most mammoth obstacle with perseverance and determination. However, the screenplay falls prey to predictability in the second half. The motives and the more number of people involved in the nexus are not very difficult to guess. A better character development of the antagonists, Rakshith and Deepika, would have enhanced the plot since they had a strong initial buildup. The climax, though characterized by a high-octane action sequence, could also have created a stronger impact.

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Star Performance

It can be safely said that Ajith is the prime anchor for this one. He skillfully carries the movie on his shoulders with an intense and near-flawless performance. He especially shines in the action sequences wherein his character has to channel a blend of helplessness but an undeterred determination. Trisha Krishnan shares an endearing chemistry with the superstar and does full justice to her role even though she has more room to perform in the first half. Regena Cassandrra and Arjun Sarja unleash the madness, brutality and the psychotic streak which is required in their characters. The portrayal of a sheer twisted criminal mentality and sadism is showcased brilliantly by them. Arav mainly shines more in the action sequences.

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Direction, Music

The technical aspects of the film are one of its greatest USPs. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander, especially during the action sequences enhances the plot and adds to the macabre tone of the film. The cinematography by Om Prakash is meticulous and captures the serious and mysterious undertones of the Azerbaijan desert perfectly. Songs like ‘Sawadeeka’, ‘Pathikichu’, and ‘Thaniye’ create a strong impact.

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: The Last Word

The Ajith starrer makes for a gripping watch, especially for those who are a fan of a slick and tailored action drama. This one will definitely keep you at the edge of your seat.

Vidaamuyarchi Trailer

Vidaamuyarchi released on 06 February, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi released on 06 February, 2025.

