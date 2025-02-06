We are done with the first half of the Ajith starrer Vidaamuyarchi, and the first half ends on a spine-chilling note, leaving you at the edge of your seats. The riveting plot, coupled with the intense background score and cinematography, adds to the macabre essence of the storyline. Thala Ajith inevitably does most of the heavy lifting with his vulnerable yet determined performance.

The plot revolves around Arjun (Ajith) and Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), a couple trying to save their failing marriage after a miscarriage. A work trip to Azerbaijan takes a dangerous turn when Kayal is kidnapped by a criminal racket that has a menacing ulterior motive. Arjun has to go to any lengths to fulfill the demands of the kidnapper to save his wife’s life.

Apart from Ajith, Trisha Krishnan delivers an acute performance in Vidaamuyarchi. She showcases all the diverse shades of her character in the most realistic manner. Arjun Sarja and Regena Cassandra will probably have more room to perform in the film’s second half.

There’s never a dull moment in Vidaamuyarchi’s screenplay wherein the main tension unfolds quickly. There are no meandering sub-plots or any melodrama in the performances. We are hooked on the conspiracy, which leaves us wanting for more.

Anirudh’s background score hits a high note with this one while Om Prakash’s cinematography captures the somber and fervent tone of Azerbaijan. This has definitely raised our expectations for the second half.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Vidaamuyarchi. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Check out this space to read the entire review soon!

