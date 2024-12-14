Actress Trisha Krishnan is officially part of the cast for Suriya’s upcoming film Suriya 45. This marks her reunion with the Kanguva actor after 20 years. Fans are eagerly waiting for this collaboration. The news was confirmed by filmmaker RJ Balaji, who is directing the movie.

Trisha’s involvement in the film was speculated after photos of her and Suriya on set started circulating online. The pair previously worked together in the 2004 film Ayutha Ezhuthu, a major hit. Their reunion has sparked excitement among their fans.

RJ Balaji announced Trisha’s casting through a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the film’s poster. The announcement also celebrated Trisha’s 22 years in the film industry, a milestone she achieved on December 13, 2024. On this date, she marked the completion of over two decades. She first appeared in a lead role in Mounam Pesiyadhe alongside Suriya.

Congratulations on 22 glorious years @trishtrashers ⭐️ And we are elated to start the 23rd year with #Suriya45 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fDkbbDqAbS — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) December 13, 2024

In her social media post, Trisha shared a candid photo to celebrate her 22-year career in cinema, thanking her fans for their support. This milestone is significant not only because of her years in the industry but also because it coincided with her return to a project with Suriya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Details are still scarce about her role in Suriya 45, but rumors suggest she might play a lawyer opposite Suriya. The first pictures from the film’s set, which surfaced on December 10, show the two actors in matching lawyer outfits, fueling these speculations.

Aside from Suriya 45, Trisha Krishan has several other exciting projects lined up. She will work with big names such as Ajith, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Tovino Thomas in upcoming films, including Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Vishwambhara, Thug Life and Identity.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Tollywood Celebrities Who Faced Legal Battles In 2024: Manchu Feud, Jani Master’s Arrest & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News