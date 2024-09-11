Vijay’s film GOAT has been released and is receiving mixed reviews. There was a buzz on social media that Trisha Krishnan wasn’t the initial choice for the special song in the movie. According to online reports, Sreeleela was initially considered for a special song in the movie.

Known for her vibrant performances and appealing presence, Sreeleela quickly gained popularity in the industry. Her successful collaborations with young heroes and her role with superstar Mahesh Babu helped boost her career. However, her recent box office disappointments have somewhat impacted her career, leading to fewer Telugu film offers.

Despite this, Sreeleela has been making progress in Tamil and Hindi films. She has been cast in Ajith’s upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly and is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Diler alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her rising popularity in different industries shows her versatility and talent.

Sreeleela was initially approached to perform a special song in GOAT where she would have shared the stage with Vijay. Although initially excited about the opportunity, she decided to turn it down after receiving advice from industry colleagues. They suggested that performing an item song might not be suitable for her, especially since she was working with young heroes in Tamil films at the time. Consequently, she chose to decline the offer.

The filmmakers then cast Trisha Krishnan for the role. Trisha’s performance in the song, which features her alongside Vijay, received mixed reactions from fans and critics. Many believe that Sreeleela made the right choice by opting out, allowing her to focus on more substantial roles and maintain a balanced career. With her current projects, she is well-positioned to achieve new heights in her career.

