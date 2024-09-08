Thangalaan received praise for Chiyaan Vikram’s spectacular performance, but unfortunately, it didn’t help the film gain momentum at the worldwide box office. As a result, it turned out to be an underperformer during its theatrical run. Amid this, there’s an exciting update about the film’s OTT release and a deal with Netflix, which yielded a sum of over 30 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After impressing the audience with his performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram returned to the big screen after a gap of over a year. Also, as this Pa. Ranjith directorial was in the making for a long time and projected as a magnum opus, expectations were really high. Unfortunately, despite its share of merits, the film didn’t fetch big numbers and turned out to be a passable affair.

However, with Chiyaan Vikram’s act being lauded, Thangalaan is expected to enjoy a good share of attention on OTT, and the audience is eagerly waiting for its digital arrival. While the exact OTT release date is unknown, the film is expected to premiere on September 20 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’ll be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

Yes, Thangalaan will be available to stream on Netflix. Although the exact number is not known, it has been learned that the OTT giant bagged the film’s streaming rights for 35 crores. If we compare this figure with the film’s reported budget of 135 crores, the Netflix deal has helped in recovering 25.92% or 26% of the total budget.

Meanwhile, the Kollywood biggie failed to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office and in India, it is yet to hit the 50 crore net mark. After a glorious run of Ponniyin Selvan and Ponniyin Selvan 2, this is a big setback for Chiyaan Vikram.

