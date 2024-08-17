Chiyaan Vikram thrilled his fans with the exciting announcement of Thangalaan Part 2 during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. The first installment, released on August 15, has been widely praised for its performances, especially Vikram’s extraordinary portrayal.

The announcement of the sequel was met with loud cheers from the audience, reflecting the film’s positive reception across the South. At the event, Vikram shared, “(Pa) Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved Thangalaan so much, we’ve already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon.”

Thangalaan emerges as yet another cinematic spectacle from the South, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling. Based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain, the film continues the South industry’s tradition of bringing unique and compelling concepts to the audience. With its unusual premise, the film adds to the growing list of groundbreaking films from the South.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith and featuring Chiyaan Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan, Thangalaan was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the film’s music.

Meanwhile, Thangalaan marked one of the biggest openings for Kollywood in 2024 by earning above 20 crores gross on day 1.

