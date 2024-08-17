Pan-India films are currently shining the best at the box office, winning hearts and accolades alike. After Kalki 2898 AD, the next big pan-India release is Jr NTR & Saif Ali Khan’s Devara, which also features Janhvi Kapoor. On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the team dropped his glimpse from Devara, and we kid you not, this is the Prince Pataudi we are keen to see.

Saif Ali Khan channels his inner Langda Tyagi from Omkara, which further meets Lankesh from Adipurush, and this beast is all set to lock horns with Jr NTR, who is still refusing to shed his inner Bheem from RRR! So, definitely, the glimpse promises an epic battle of sorts ahead!

Devara Glimpse presents Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira, who is ready to hunt, and his demonic side – all raw and wild is not a revelation. He has displayed this terrific side in Adipurush, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, and Omkara. In fact, it was Omkara’s Langda Tyagi that showcased this side of the actor brilliantly for the first time.

While the glimpse is currently intriguing audience, here is the good, the bad and the ugly part of this glimpse.

The Good

Obviously, Saif Ali Khan has an exceptional knack for decoding negative roles. Looking at the glimpse of Devara, it seems like he has mastered all the layers of Bhaira with perfection, and this would add a very intriguing layer to Jr NTR’s film.

The Bad

While Saif has the ability to nail a negative lead and bring it parallel to the hero, making his image beast like a wildling on the screen, it is generally a weak script that shatters all the effort, and while the glimpse offers a well-written character, the world of the film is still not very appealing.

The Ugly

The worst part of this glimpse might surely be the expectations. Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira has impressed but has also brought a lot of comparisons right from Gladiator to Langda Tyagi, and if he doesn’t exceed these expectations, all hell is surely gonna broke loose!

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. Starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor, the film will be released on September 27, 2024, worldwide!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

