After the success of RRR, both Ram Charan and NTR are gearing up for their next big releases. Jr. NTR’s Devara is set to hit the screens on September 27th, while Ram Charan has completed his work on Game Changer. These two highly anticipated pan-Indian projects are generating significant buzz, and there are intriguing similarities between them.

What’s interesting about these two films is that both centre on sons who strive to honour and fulfil their fathers’ dreams. Reports suggest that Ram Charan will play a double role in Game Changer, while Jr. NTR is also expected to do the same in Devara. The core plot of both movies involves the sons avenging their fathers’ deaths, who were betrayed by those they trusted.

While Game Changer is a political drama, Devara is an intense action saga. Despite having similar themes, the setting and treatment of each film will be distinct. Devara will be presented in two parts, whereas Game Changer is a single movie.

Historically, heroes who achieve blockbusters with director Rajamouli often face challenges with their subsequent films. Both NTR and Ram Charan experienced this pattern with their previous movies Andhrawala and Orange, respectively. So now, all eyes are on how these two films will perform. The production of Game Changer and Devara has been meticulous, with significant effort invested in their making. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these films perform.

More About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in the lead role and is directed by S. Shankar. It is a political thriller with a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani. The film’s first single, “Jaragandi,” was released on Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27th.

More About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and is directed by Koratala Siva, marking their second collaboration after Janatha Garage. The film introduces Janhvi Kapoor to South Indian cinema as the female lead. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and several other actors have key roles. The movie is also expected to feature Shruti Marathe in her Telugu debut.

Must Read: MT Vasudevan Nair’s ‘Manorathangal’: All You Need To Know About Fahadh Faasil, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty’s Upcoming Malayalam Anthology

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News