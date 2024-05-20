Game Changer: From Shankar Making His Telugu Debut To Ram Charan & Kiara Advani’s Second Hit Collaboration; All The Highlights Of RC15 We Know So Far!

Superstar Ram Charan has the movie lineup of dreams. With anticipation growing for his next releases and announcement, fans have been excited to witness the Shankar magic with Game Changer, also called RC15 by fans, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. From Shankar’s first original Telugu debut to new plot details, here’s everything we know about Game Changer.

Director S. Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, generates significant buzz. Here’s what we know so far about the much-anticipated movie:

1. Shankar’s Telugu Directorial Debut

Game Changer is Iconic director Shankar’s first original Telugu film, though he has had several films dubbed in Telugu. This film is also being simultaneously shot in Tamil.

2. Story by Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj, noted for Pizza and Jigarthanda, has written the story for Game Changer. This is his first story for another director, and Shankar chose it because it suits his directorial style.

3. Invigatoring Plot

The story focuses on an IAS office, played by Ram Charan, who aims to reform government operations by combating corrupt politicians and promoting fair elections. This new unseen avatar of the global star is generating excitement for some on-screen thrill.

4. Ram Charan’s New Avatar

Leaked set photos reveal Ram Charan in formal wear with glasses and a neatly combed hairstyle. Kiara Advani is seen in a traditional blue and gold saree with a cream blouse and ponytail. This loved on-screen pair is set to steal hearts once again.

5. Second Collaboration for the Lead Pair

This is Ram Charan and Kiara Advani‘s second film together, following their 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Despite the previous film’s mixed reception, their chemistry was well-received, and both actors are excited to work together again. Fans are really excited about the chemistry in the first song itself.

6. Viral First Song

The first song from Game Changer, “Jaragandi,” was released on Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27. With catchy tunes, it added to the film’s anticipation and quickly became a pop hit.

RRR Star is on a roll; after the highly anticipated song launch of Game Changer, new reports also suggest that he will collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor for RC16. Reports suggest it will be a romantic comedy directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. And maestro AR Rahman will compose the music.

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is slated for a September 2024 release.

