Kiara Advani is having a good run currently with several big projects in her kitty. Apart from Bollywood films, the actress will also make a big noise with her pan-India film, Game Changer. But that’s not it, as her name is now getting attached to Prabhas’ magnum opus, which is wildly anticipated by the masses. Keep reading to know more!

Kiara was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, where she was praised for her performance. The film was also successful at the box office. Talking about her upcoming movies, she has bagged Don 3 and War 2. She’ll also be seen in a highly anticipated political thriller, Game Changer. Such big projects have already made Kiara a hot property right now. And if this was not enough, she’s rumored to share the screen with the Baahubali star.

As per the report on Siasat.com, Kiara Advani has now bagged a role in Salaar 2. Yes, she’ll reportedly share the screen with Prabhas in the upcoming sequel. However, this is more like a rumor, and nothing official has come out so far. And if it turns out to be true, it’ll be a massive addition to the actress’s filmography.

Apart from the report of bagging a lead role, it is also rumored that Kiara Advani will also be seen in a special song in Salaar 2 alongside Prabhas. However, even this isn’t confirmed by anyone related to the film. So, let’s keep waiting until anything official comes out.

Meanwhile, the first installment, titled ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,’ was released in December 2023. The film was a commercial winner and raked in over 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office. In India, the biggie amassed 407 crores net, which equals 480.26 crores gross. In the overseas market, it did a business of 135 crores gross, taking the worldwide collection to 615.26 crores gross.

