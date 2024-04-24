Delhi Capitals' David Warner A Fan Of Pushpa 2? Reacts To Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa Pushpa' Song Teaser!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is all anyone can talk about, including world-famous cricketers! Yes, you read that right! Turns out that hitting balls and centuries out of the park is not the only masterful thing David Warner does. He is also a big fan of movies and Bollywood in general. But he took his love for movies to another level. There is a lot of hype around Pushpa 2: The Rise’s first single, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, and Warner is joining the joyful fan bandwagon of Pushpa 2? Here’s what happened!

The much anticipated “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, is going to rock the world when it opens on August 15, 2024. It is the pinnacle of the box office tsunami. Unquestionably, the teaser received a tremendous response from both fans and spectators, and Allu Arjun’s breathtaking portrayal of the renowned Pushpa Raj left everyone in awe.

Cashing in on the excitement, the producers recently teased fans and audiences with a 40-second tease from the first single, “Pushpa Pushpa,” after the glimpse was released.

And not just fans, but the teaser of the lyrical promo has caught the heads of several celebrities, and now the international cricketer David Warner has shown his love for the lyrical promo by commenting, “Oh how good is this”

Fans were buzzed in the comments section, seeing Warner’s interest, and have now truly believed that David Warner, like the rest of us, is a Pushpa fan. This clearly shows that not only the fans and the audiences but also the celebrities and the cricketers are involved. Everyone awaits the storm of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film carries crazy buzz among the audiences.

When Will the ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ Song Release?

There is a lot of excitement about the release of the first single. Since songs from Pushpa like ‘Sami Sami,’ Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, and Srivalli became chart-busting hits, the anticipation of new hits is palpable. As soon as the makers dropped the lyrical promo teaser, it generated huge chatter, and everyone is now eagerly looking to experience the full song on May 1st, 2024, at 11:07 AM.

On August 15, 2024, Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released in theaters worldwide. With Sukumar directing and Mythri Movie Makers producing, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the key roles. Following the release of this new teaser, audience anticipation for the movie has increased significantly.

