The Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has not only set the box office on fire, but also won an admirer for Tollywood’s ‘Icon Star’ in Australian star batsman and former captain David Warner.

Advertisement

The Australian cricketer who has also been an IPL regular since 2009, David Warner has declared that he is Allu Arjun’s biggest fan and posted a fun video on Instagram featuring himself in some of the iconic scenes from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Advertisement

Warner has swapped his face with Allu Arjun‘s. Lauding the actor, David said: “Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy #pushpa #india. Earlier, a reel of Warner’s daughters dancing to the ‘Saami’ number from ‘Pushpa’ had gone viral on Tuesday.

On previous occasions, the cricketer had posted videos in which he had his family groove for Allu Arjun’s best-known song ‘Butta Bomma’ from ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’, which had taken the internet by storm.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has broken viewership records and taken more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. Its Hindi version is approaching the Rs 90-crore earnings mark.

Suresh Raina followed the Australian batsman.The ‘Chinna Thala’ of Chennai Super Kings showed his dancing skills, by dancing for the same song’s Hindi version.

Hardik Pandya too was not to be left behind and tried shaking a leg for it. Now, DJ Bravo, who is known to be a sport and an absolutely chilled out guy, too has joined the fun.

The caribbean cricketer put out a video of him dancing for the number and wrote, “Going with the trend!!” and asked his friends, David Warner and Suresh Raina, “How did I do!!”

Must Read: Nagarjuna Hints It Was Samantha Who Wanted Divorce From His Son Naga Chaitanya

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube