Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who have been married for nearly 4 years, decided to announce their divorce in October last year. Their announcement came as a shock for many fans. As several are still speculating the reason behind their divorce, Nagarjuna Akkineni has now hinted at what could have possibly been wrong between them.

The now-estranged couple met on the sets of their hit film Yeh Maaya Chesave (2009). The two shared a great bonding on the set soon their camaraderie translated into sizzling on-screen chemistry. However, sparks only flew when they came together for another film Autonagar Surya in 2014. The two then got married in 2017.

Now as they are heading for divorce, Naga Chaitanya’s father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni now reveal it was Samantha who initiated the divorce during a conversation with IndiaGlitz. He said, “Naga accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family’s reputation.”

The Brahmastra actor further revealed that the Love Story actor was more concerned about family reputation. Akkineni said, “Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don’t know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021’s New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni previously claimed that he is proud of his son Naga Chaitanya on how he dealt with his separation from Samantha. Yeh Maaya Chesave actor also previously said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests.

Both announced the split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

