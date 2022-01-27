Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a prominent name amongst the Bollywood buffs ever since she appeared in the popular web series The Family Man 2. The actor has always been a leading actor in the south who set the internet ablaze with her latest item number Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. As her divorce with Naga Chaitanya is still a major topic of discussion, an old video featuring Sam has resurfaced on social media, where she can be seen talking about the painful procedure of giving birth.

For the unversed, the Majili couple tied a knot in October 2017 and announced their decision to split through social media last year. There had been numerous speculations about their divorce and the reason behind it and most people blamed Sam over baseless rumours. A part of the internet felt that the song Oo Antava had something to do with their split while a few other reports suggested that Sam’s alleged decision to not have kids was one of the reasons.

As netizens are still making wild guesses about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s relationship at the moment, an old interview of the couple has gained attention on the internet. According to ETimes, in a segment of the clip, Samantha can be seen discussing the process of childbirth and how strong a woman has to be to go through it.

“Actually women are very, very, very strong. Child birth… the most painful procedure is giving birth. Can you believe it? Not any operation… in the doctors’ room, the most painful procedure is giving birth.”, Sam said.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in an international movie which is all set to go on floors in 2022. The movie will be an adaptation of the 2004 book, Arrangements of Love by Timeri N Murari. Rumours also have it that she will be playing a possessive bis*xual Tamil woman in the movie.

