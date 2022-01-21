South stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s separation came as a huge shocker for all their fans. In October 2021, both the south actors had taken it to their social media handles to break the news of their split. However, it now looks like there has been some turn of events, as Samantha recently deleted her separation post.

Samantha and Naga had begun dating in the year 2010 after working on the south film Ye Maaya Chesave. The ex-duo got married in Goa in the year 2017.

Now, it was witnessed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted her separation post with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. This sudden move by The Family Man 2 actor has raised speculations of both the couple reuniting.

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya reuniting with each other haven’t been confirmed yet. All we could do is wait and see what the actress has to clarify about her cryptic move.

For the unversed, the separation post that Samantha had uploaded last year, read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Meanwhile, just yesterday Nagarjuna’s son Chaitanya has opened up about his split with love lady Samantha. While answering a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life, Naga said, “My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She’s happy. I’m also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too.”

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in her super hit special number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which has now turned out to be a national sensation. Whereas, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in his latest release, Bangarraju alongside father Nagarjuna.

